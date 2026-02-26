Galaxy S26 Series Reveals Battery Details Ahead of Launch

Battery details for the upcoming Galaxy S26 series have surfaced ahead of launch.

New regulatory filings are shedding light on Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S26 lineup.

Fresh documentation outlines battery capacities, durability ratings and efficiency standards, offering an early glimpse of what consumers can expect from the next generation of flagship devices.

According to information reported by GSM Arena, only one of the three new models will feature a larger battery compared with its predecessor.

Battery upgrades

EU energy labels indicate that the standard Galaxy S26 will be the only variant to receive a battery increase. The device is listed with a nominal capacity of 4,175 mAh and will be marketed with a typical capacity of 4,300 mAh.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26+ is equipped with a 4,755 mAh battery, corresponding to a typical capacity of 4,900 mAh.

The top-tier Galaxy S26 Ultra carries a 4,855 mAh unit and will officially be promoted with a typical capacity of 5,000 mAh, according to the same filings.

Durability ratings

The EU documentation also states that all three batteries are designed to retain at least 80% of their original capacity after 1,200 full charging cycles.

Across the lineup, the phones are certified IP68, confirming resistance to dust and water under standardized testing conditions.

In terms of durability, the S26, S26+ and S26 Ultra each receive an A rating for drop resistance and a C rating for repairability under EU assessment criteria.

Further details about the Galaxy S26 Ultra, including reported design tweaks and a “privacy view” feature, have previously been highlighted in related coverage.

Sources: GSM Arena, Stirileprotv