More people are using their phones significantly less, study shows

A new study shows that many people are consciously choosing to use their phones less in everyday life.

A new study shows that many people are consciously choosing to use their phones less in everyday life. According to an analysis reported by YourTango, the findings are based on a survey of 2,000 Americans conducted for Talker Research.

The study identifies three primary reasons why more people are reducing their daily screen time.

Desire for greater productivity

The most common reason for using a phone less was the desire to increase productivity. Forty-two percent of respondents said they limit their mobile use in order to focus better on work tasks and personal goals.

According to the review, many feel that constant access to social media and notifications can be disruptive and take time away from other activities.

Need for greater presence in daily life

Thirty-six percent said they use their phones less to be more present in their own lives. This includes focusing on surroundings and experiences without being interrupted by a screen.

The study notes that scrolling through social media and news feeds can draw attention away from everyday moments that would otherwise receive full focus.

Desire for stronger relationships

Thirty-three percent reported wanting to be more present for family and friends. Phone use is sometimes experienced as a barrier to conversation and shared time.

The term “phubbing,” ignoring people around you to check your phone, is cited as behavior that can negatively affect relationships.

Part of a broader trend

According to YourTango, the shift comes at a time when more people are reconsidering their digital habits and trying to create better balance between online and offline life.

Overall, the study shows that productivity, presence, and stronger relationships are among the main reasons more people are using their phones less.

Source: YourTango