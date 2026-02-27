New phone scam targets recent iPhone and Android buyers — here’s how it works

Buying a new smartphone should be exciting. Instead, some recent customers are receiving suspicious calls that could cost them their brand-new device.

According to BGR, scammers are targeting people who have just upgraded their phones, posing as carrier representatives and trying to trick them into sending the device back.

how the scam unfolds

BGR reported that the scheme typically begins shortly after a new phone is delivered. Victims receive repeated calls from someone claiming to represent their mobile carrier.

In one example shared on Reddit and cited by BGR, a customer who ordered a device through Xfinity was told they had been sent the wrong phone and needed to return it to receive the correct model.

The caller allegedly instructed the buyer to ship the device back using details they provided. When the customer asked for the account number tied to the order, the caller was unable to provide it, raising red flags.

BGR noted that similar incidents have also affected Spectrum customers, suggesting the scam is not limited to a single carrier.

why it’s convincing

What makes the scam particularly concerning is that callers often appear to know which carrier the victim uses and that a new device was recently purchased.

BGR said scammers sometimes offer gift cards or other incentives to pressure targets into acting quickly.

If successful, victims could unknowingly mail their new smartphone directly to fraudsters, who may resell the device or attempt to extract personal data from it.

how to protect yourself

BGR advises never sharing personal or account information with unsolicited callers. If you receive a call claiming there is an issue with your order, hang up and contact your carrier directly using the official customer service number.

Many carriers explicitly state they will not call customers to request sensitive information or ask them to ship devices without formal return procedures.

With smartphone launches happening year-round, consumers upgrading to the latest Android or iPhone models may want to remain especially vigilant.

Sources: BGR