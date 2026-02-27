Fines spark huge debate at Tesla charging site

Fines issued at a Tesla charging site in Finland have ignited heated debate among drivers.

As electric vehicles spread across Finland, so do public charging points in city centres and roadside stops.

But a recent incident in Rovaniemi shows that plugging in does not always mean parking rules are put on hold.

A cluster of Tesla drivers found that out the hard way, triggering debate among EV owners nationwide.

Confusion over rules

According to discussions in the Facebook group Tesla Club Finland, several Teslas charging at the Tesla Supercharger station in central Rovaniemi were recently issued penalties.

The charges were not official municipal parking fines but so called private enforcement fees issued by Parkkipate, a company that monitors private parking areas.

The Supercharger is located in a parking garage at the shopping centre on Poromiehentie 8, close to the city centre.

Group members questioned whether the requirement to display a parking disc in the garage also applies to vehicles using the Supercharger bays.

They noted that Tesla already imposes a significant “idle fee” on drivers who leave their cars connected after charging is complete. In Finland, the fee is €0.50 per minute and can double if all charging stalls are occupied.

Others in the discussion pointed out that the property owner ultimately sets the conditions for parking on the premises.

Private enforcement

Images available on Google Street View show that since at least July 2023, drivers entering the garage have been informed that parking is monitored by Parkkipate.

The current time limit in the garage is two hours. In July 2019, the limit was one hour, and at that time a different company oversaw parking control.

A 2024 Street View image also shows signage for the Tesla Supercharger at the site, positioned slightly above a sign alerting drivers to parking enforcement in the facility.

The situation has highlighted a broader issue for EV drivers: charging a vehicle does not exempt motorists from complying with local parking regulations.

In some locations, including paid garages and municipal street parking, drivers may be required to pay for parking in addition to covering charging costs.

Similarly, where a private operator enforces a time limit using parking discs, motorists must display one even while charging.