The small hole next to your iPhone’s camera has a hidden function

Most iPhone users have noticed the small hole next to the camera on the back. It is discreetly placed and easy to overlook.

But that small opening plays a bigger role than many realize.

Over the years, Apple has refined the iPhone’s design with faster chips, improved cameras and longer battery life.

At the same time, the company has worked to integrate advanced hardware without compromising its minimalist appearance.

According to BGR, the small hole next to the rear camera lens hides an important component. It is a microphone that forms part of the phone’s overall audio system.

Multiple hidden microphones

The rear-facing microphone is far from the only one in an iPhone. According to BGR, all models from the iPhone XS onward feature a total of four microphones.

In addition to the microphone next to the rear camera, one is located in the black frame above the front-facing camera near the notch or Dynamic Island. The remaining two are placed at the bottom of the phone near the speakers.

When Apple introduced the iPhone XR in September 2018, the company stated that the four microphones make it possible to record stereo sound, including when filming video.

Better audio recordings

On newer models, including the iPhone 16 series and later, the microphones are also used to record Spatial Audio, providing a more immersive sound experience in videos, BGR writes.

The microphone next to the rear camera serves a specific purpose. Because it faces backward, it primarily captures sounds coming from in front of the phone when recording with the main camera.

This helps deliver clearer voice reproduction and other sounds in the direction of the subject. At the same time, it assists with noise reduction during calls and recordings by giving the phone multiple audio sources to analyze.

The small hole is therefore not just a design detail, but a central part of the iPhone’s audio technology.

