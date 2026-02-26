Upgrade Your Phone: Accessories Worth Trying

Smartphones have evolved into everyday tools for work, travel and entertainment.

According to Hindustan Times, several trending add-ons are helping consumers capture better content, charge devices faster and stay powered throughout busy days. Here are five highlighted options.

DJI’s Osmo Mobile 8 is designed to enhance mobile videography with 3-axis stabilisation and subject tracking.

The compact gimbal also includes a built-in extension rod and tripod, along with creative shooting modes through its companion app.

Hindustan Times reports that the device supports most popular smartphones and is aimed at travellers and vloggers seeking smoother footage without carrying heavy camera gear.

Smarter shooting

For photography enthusiasts, the Wifton R5 clip-on lens kit provides both a 0.45x wide-angle lens and macro capability. The lightweight accessory attaches via a universal clip and is compatible with most smartphones.

The publication notes that it is intended for users who want to capture wider landscapes or detailed close-ups without investing in additional bulky equipment.

Faster charging

Power solutions also feature prominently. The boAt 67W GaN wall charger includes two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, supporting fast-charging standards such as PD and QC3.0.

Hindustan Times highlights its compact gallium nitride design, allowing users to charge multiple devices, including phones and laptops, from a single socket.

For more organised charging, the Portronics HexaCharge 6-in-1 station combines 15W magnetic wireless charging with added features such as a digital clock and LED lamp, enabling users to power several gadgets simultaneously.

Power on the go

Battery life remains a concern for frequent travellers. The Ambrane 10,000mAh MagSafe-compatible power bank offers 15W wireless charging and 22.5W wired output through USB ports.

According to Hindustan Times, its slim design is aimed at commuters and flyers who need dependable backup power without carrying extra cables.

Sources: Hindustan Times