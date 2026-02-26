ISS captures Russian missile attack on Kyiv visible from space

The idea that the Great Wall of China is visible from space has long been debunked.

Others are reading now

But modern cameras aboard orbiting spacecraft can still record dramatic events unfolding on Earth.

One such moment was recently captured from the International Space Station, where flashes from a Russian missile attack on Kyiv were visible against the night sky.

Flashes from orbit

The YouTube channel AstronautiCAST has published footage said to show the Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian capital on the night of December 26-27, 2025.

The video shows bright bursts of light over the city, with one sequence appearing to capture an explosion above Kyiv.

Ukrainian outlet Militarny reported that documenting active combat operations from the ISS is highly unusual, making the footage particularly rare.

Also read

Massive strike detailed

According to official Ukrainian data, Russia launched a large-scale attack that night using 10 Iskander-M and Kinzhal ballistic missiles, along with 30 cruise missiles, including Kh-101, Iskander-K and Kh-22 systems.

The video shows repeated flashes across the skyline, which correspond to air defence activity and mid-air detonations.

Against the dark winter sky, Kyiv’s illuminated streets provide a stark contrast, making the explosions visible from space.

Rare perspective

Military footage of the war has typically emerged from ground cameras, drones or aircraft.

Images recorded from the ISS are rare due to the station’s scientific mission and technical constraints, making such material exceptional.

Also read

The orbital view offers a broader picture of how strikes unfold over an urban area, allowing observers to see the scale and distribution of anti-aircraft fire across the city in a single frame.

Sources: AstronautiCAST (YouTube), Militarny, WP.