You can now buy a small bed for your smartphone from IKEA

IKEA has introduced an unusual new product designed to encourage people to spend less time on their phones before going to sleep.

The Swedish retailer is now offering a miniature bed created specifically for smartphones.

The product is part of what the company calls the Phone Sleep Collection, a campaign aimed at promoting healthier digital habits.

According to Quartz, the small bed can even reward users who leave their phones untouched overnight.

A bed for your phone

The miniature bed resembles a scaled-down version of IKEA’s typical furniture designs and includes small wooden slats.

Like many IKEA products, the bed requires assembly.

An embedded NFC chip inside the bed detects when a phone is placed on it and tracks how long the device remains inactive.

Rewards for disconnecting

Users who let their phone rest for at least seven hours each night for an entire week can receive a reward.

According to Quartz, the reward is a shopping voucher worth just over $27.

The tracking works through the IKEA mobile app, which records how long the phone remains “asleep.”

Only available in one country

For now, the Phone Sleep Collection has limited availability.

According to Quartz, the product is currently sold only in the United Arab Emirates.

The smartphone bed costs around 700 dirhams, which is roughly $204.

Part of creative campaigns

The concept was created by advertising agency Memac Ogilvy, which has previously collaborated with IKEA on several unusual campaigns.

Past initiatives included “Vacation in a Box” and a program that rewarded customers for the time they spent traveling to IKEA stores.

These campaigns are part of IKEA’s broader marketing strategy to create interactive and lifestyle-focused experiences.

Focus on better sleep

The smartphone bed also fits into IKEA’s ongoing focus on sleep-related initiatives.

In previous years, the company launched an insomnia hotline in Belgium and surprised customers in Canada with free mattresses after sending them late-night messages.

According to Quartz, the new campaign aims to encourage people to disconnect from their devices and improve their sleep routines.

Sources: Quartz