Several US soldiers injured in overnight Middle East attack

US troops injured in drone strike as Iran targets bases housing Western forces.

Iran has launched new attacks on military bases in Iraq hosting Western troops, injuring several U.S. service members and raising fears of a wider regional escalation.

British forces were also targeted during the overnight strikes but reported no casualties.

The attacks took place Wednesday night as part of Iran’s retaliation following U.S. and Israeli strikes under Operation Epic Fury.

According to military officials, drones struck areas around Erbil and Baghdad in Iraq.

The base in Erbil hosts both American and British personnel involved in regional security operations.

British forces respond

Lieutenant General Nick Perry, the UK’s Chief of Joint Operations, confirmed that British troops helped defend the base.

“We have personnel in Erbil who are currently helping with the defence of the base,” he said.

“Last night they shot down two UAVs approaching the camp. A number of other UAVs did impact the camp, but there were no British casualties.”

US troops injured

Reports indicate that several U.S. service members were injured in the drone strikes.

Officials said multiple unmanned aerial vehicles managed to reach the base despite defensive efforts.

The attacks are believed to have originated from Iran.

Brigadier Guy Foden said the UK has increased air patrols across the region since the conflict began.

British aircraft have flown combat patrols over Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.

He added that pilots have already logged around 300 hours of flight operations.

Strait of Hormuz tensions

Iran has also warned ships not to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil route.

Officials say concerns about attacks on vessels in the area have already driven heating oil prices sharply higher.

UK Defence Secretary John Healey warned that reports of Iranian mining operations in the strait are becoming more credible.

Healey also suggested that Iran’s drone tactics resemble strategies used by Russian forces in Ukraine.

“These attacks have the hallmarks of how Russian troops operate,” he said.

“No one will be surprised to believe that Putin’s hidden hand is behind some of the Iranian tactics.”

Sources: UK Ministry of Defence statements, military briefings, Express