Big List of Phones Losing Updates and Support in 2026

Many smartphones released in the early 2020s are reaching the end of their official software support.

As manufacturers retire older models, several popular devices will stop receiving updates in 2025 and 2026.

While the phones may continue working, the lack of security updates can leave them more vulnerable to cyber threats and compatibility issues with newer apps.

Update cycles ending

Smartphone makers typically support devices for a limited number of years. In recent years, some companies have extended support periods, promising up to seven years of updates for newer flagship models.

However, many devices launched before those policies are now aging out. According to AOL, citing reporting from SlashGear, phones released between 2020 and 2022 are among those losing update support.

Samsung devices affected

Samsung has several models reaching the end of support.

SlashGear reported that the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra, released in 2021, have been removed from Samsung’s security update schedule. The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra also lost official support in 2025.

Several midrange models from 2021 are affected as well, including phones in the Galaxy A, F and M series such as the A03, A22, A52, F22, F42, M32 and M42.

Samsung’s foldable devices from the same era are nearing the cutoff too. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are still receiving quarterly security updates but are expected to lose full support during 2026.

Apple and Google phones

Apple typically supports devices longer than most Android brands, but older models are still moving out of support categories.

SlashGear noted that the original iPhone SE from 2016 became obsolete in 2025. Apple no longer provides software updates or repair services for obsolete devices.

Other phones including the iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone XS, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are now classified as vintage, meaning support may be limited.

Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are also approaching the end of their five year update window in October 2026.

Other Android brands

Several devices from other manufacturers are also losing updates.

SlashGear reported that Motorola models including the Moto G13, Moto G23, Moto G53, Moto G72 and Moto G73, along with the Edge 30 Neo and Edge 30 Fusion, are among those affected.

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro stopped receiving official software updates in 2025.

All LG smartphones have also lost support after the company exited the mobile phone market and shut down update services.

Sources: AOL, SlashGear