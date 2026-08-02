FIFA’s biggest power struggle yet: Infantino, Trump and money

Questions are mounting over the direction of a major sporting institution. Political scrutiny is converging with a debate about money, influence and governance.

Gianni Infantino is seeking support for a new FIFA commercial structure as Democratic lawmakers in Washington and members of the European Parliament intensify their examination of his leadership.

The criticism centres on two connected issues: Infantino’s relationship with US President Donald Trump and a proposal that could give FIFA’s 211 national associations valuable stakes in a new business.

Lawmakers examine political ties

Democratic members of the House Judiciary Committee are reviewing Infantino’s relationship with Trump and FIFA’s ticketing policies, according to Politico. Because their party does not control the House, they have limited power to demand records or compel testimony.

Congressional attention to FIFA has been uncommon. A notable exception came in 2015, when senators examined the organisation’s governance after the US Justice Department charged several football officials in a corruption case.

Infantino may be difficult to reach while abroad. FIFA’s growing presence in Miami, however, could make requests for testimony or legal documents easier to pursue during future visits.

FIFA plans to keep the city as its Americas base during a period that includes football at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and the 2031 Women’s World Cup.

European politicians have raised a separate concern, alleging that Infantino’s closeness to Trump may breach FIFA’s political neutrality rules.

Member stakes raise questions

The political criticism comes as Infantino asks national federations to consider FIFA Forward Enterprise, a company that would take control of much of the organisation’s commercial business while leaving its nonprofit governing body unchanged.

According to The Times, participating associations could each receive a stake worth about $20 million. Such an arrangement may be especially attractive to smaller federations, while also raising questions about whether financial rewards could shape the vote.

Politico, citing a person familiar with the discussions, reports that investor Joshua Kushner helped influence talks about the proposal. Kushner has known Infantino for years.

Carolina Morace, a former Italian international and European Parliament member, told Politico: “The World Cup belongs to the federations, the fans, the athletes, and the communities that view soccer as a social and cultural heritage — not to investment funds.”

The vote will show whether FIFA’s members regard the plan as a route to greater revenue or a step that places commercial interests too close to the organisation’s governing system.

Sources: Politico, The Times