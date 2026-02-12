Olympic snowboarder breaks neck days before competition

Olympic snowboarder breaks neck in crash during training days before competition.

An Australian Olympic snowboarder has suffered a serious injury just days before he was due to compete. Cam Bolton was training in northern Italy when a fall ended his hopes of taking part in the upcoming event.

The 35-year-old was preparing in Livigno ahead of competition scheduled for 12 February.

What happened

Bolton fell “heavily” during a training session on Monday, 9 February, according to reports. He had been preparing for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games.

Medical scans later revealed he had fractured his neck in two places. He was airlifted from the mountain to a treatment centre in Milan.

Australia’s Chef de Mission for Milano Cortina 2026, Alisa Camplin-Warner, said he is “doing well” and receiving appropriate care.

“Cam wanted to make [sure] his teammates understood what was happening and that he was fine and doing well and being looked after well,” she said.

Olympic hopes dashed

Bolton had been set to compete in Livigno on 12 February but has now been replaced by teammate James Johnstone.

This would have marked his fourth Winter Olympics appearance. The Australian Olympic Team confirmed his withdrawal in a post on Instagram.

“Our hearts go out to Cam & Misaki. Cameron Bolton (Snowboard Cross) and Misaki Vaughan (Snowboard Halfpipe) have been injured in training and forced to withdraw from the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics,” the statement read.

“We wish them well in their recovery and hope to see them out on course again soon.”

High-risk sport

Camplin-Warner acknowledged the risks involved in elite winter sport.

“Unfortunately, with winter sport, injuries happen along the way, in 53 athletes doing relatively high risk sports it’s not something that’s unusual I’m afraid to say,” she said.

“My heart breaks on their behalf – I know how much work goes into an Olympic dream.”

Sources: ABC, The Independent, Australian Olympic Team statement