Putin must be grinning: U.S. military aid for Ukraine dropped 99% 2025, report finds

EU support, on the other hand, increased by 67%.

Others are reading now

As Ukraine approaches four years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion, the balance of international support is shifting.

A new assessment shows a sharp fall in American military assistance, with European governments moving to prevent a wider funding shortfall.

According to a report published by the Kiel Institute on Feb. 11 by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, U.S. military aid to Ukraine dropped by 99% in 2025 compared with previous years.

Shifting support patterns

The Kiel Institute’s Ukraine Support Tracker found that European countries boosted their military assistance by 67% in 2025.

Humanitarian and financial contributions from Europe also climbed by 59%.

Also read

That rise helped keep overall backing for Kyiv relatively steady, despite the collapse in new U.S. military packages. Even so, total military aid last year was 13% below the average recorded between 2022 and 2024.

The downturn in American assistance coincides with President Donald Trump’s return to office in January 2025. The report notes that no new defense aid packages were approved under the Presidential Drawdown Authority, a mechanism widely used by former President Joe Biden.

New procurement route

Instead of direct transfers, Washington has facilitated weapons sales through NATO partners under the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List. In 2025, NATO countries purchased 3.7 billion euros ($4.39 billion) in U.S. arms for Kyiv, including HIMARS systems and Patriot air defense batteries.

The European Union now accounts for the bulk of financial and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, while military contributions remain concentrated among a smaller group of states.

“Ukraine’s growing budgetary needs are now largely financed through EU-level loans and grants,” said Christoph Trebesch, head of the Ukraine Support Tracker.

Also read

He added: “This growing reliance on multilateral, EU-level aid means that Ukraine support is more fairly distributed across the EU, namely in line with each country’s GDP share in the bloc. However, this pattern is only observable for financial aid, while military aid still requires bilateral donations of individual member states, and we see far less burden sharing there.”

Germany and the United Kingdom together supplied two-thirds of Western Europe’s military assistance from 2022 to 2025. Northern European countries followed, while contributions from Eastern and Southern Europe declined sharply over the same period.

A January 2026 report from the Peterson Institute for International Economics found that, from the the beginning of the war 2022 through October 2025, Denmark was the EU and NATO member supporting Ukraine’s defenses with the biggest percentage of GDP (2.75%)

Sources: Kiel Institute for the World Economy, Ukraine Support Tracker, Kyiv Independent, Peterson Institute for International Economics