Even Kremlin bloggers mock it: Putin hands top role to ally’s daughter

A new government appointment in Moscow has drawn unusual ridicule from voices normally aligned with the Kremlin.

Others are reading now

The promotion of Sergei Shoigu’s daughter to a senior industrial post has sparked sarcastic commentary, not from critics abroad, but from Russian military bloggers themselves.

New appointment

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has appointed Ksenia Shoigu as general director of the Mendeleev Valley Scientific and Technical Center Development Fund.

The centre is tasked with overseeing a major industrial project in Siberia focused on mining and processing rare earth metals.

The 35-year-old’s participation was highlighted this week on the Russian government’s official Telegram channel following a meeting on energy infrastructure development in the Angara-Yenisei Basin.

Rare earth project

According to the government channel, Ksenia Shoigu presented the development concept for Mendeleev Valley, outlining its industrial capacity and energy requirements.

Also read

The project is positioned as a strategic initiative aimed at strengthening Russia’s control over critical mineral resources.

Her appointment places her at the helm of a significant state-backed industrial effort.

Ironic reaction

The decision quickly drew attention from the pro-war Telegram channel “Dva Majory,” known for its commentary on the war in Ukraine and generally supportive tone toward the Kremlin.

This time, however, the channel adopted a sarcastic approach.

“What a wonderful woman. And she knows about rare earth metals,” the authors wrote.

Also read

Gymnastics video

In a follow-up post, the channel shared a video of Ksenia Shoigu performing gymnastics.

She has long been involved in sports administration and previously headed the Russian Triathlon Federation.

“What a versatile personality! She excels at gymnastics, running, and working for foundations,” the post read.

Suspicious support

The following day, the channel noted that its post about Shoigu’s daughter had received an unusually high number of positive reactions.

“Either readers suddenly experienced a feeling of unbridled love, or someone spent a lot of money to artificially boost their popularity,” the authors wrote. “We think it’s the latter.”

Also read

Power connections

Ksenia Shoigu is the daughter of Sergei Shoigu, one of President Vladimir Putin’s closest allies.

Shoigu served as Russia’s defence minister from 2012 until 2024 and oversaw key military operations, including the invasion of Ukraine. He was later appointed secretary of Russia’s Security Council.

In June 2024, the International Criminal Court announced an arrest warrant for Shoigu over alleged attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

Sources: Telegram, Eadaily, WP.