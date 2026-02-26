World Economic Forum head steps down after Epstein file revelations

The disclosures intensified pressure on the former Norwegian foreign minister and prompted an independent review by the Switzerland-based forum. Today, he announced he would relinquish his post, triggering an unexpected leadership transition at the organization.

Others are reading now

Freshly released U.S. Justice Department documents detailing contacts between Jeffrey Epstein and prominent figures reignited controversy in Norway this month. Among those named was Børge Brende, president and CEO of the World Economic Forum.

Norwegian financial daily E24 reported that the files showed exchanges between Brende and Epstein between 2018 and 2019, including three dinners and roughly 120 emails and text messages.

Previous Denial and Clarification

The disclosures drew attention because Brende in November 2025 had denied meeting Epstein. He later acknowledged the encounters but said they were professional and that he had not known of Epstein’s criminal background.

The political reaction in Oslo was swift. Conservative Party leader and former Prime Minister Erna Solberg said she only knew what had been reported publicly but described the situation as “obviously unwise.”

Liberal Party leader Guri Melby went further, calling the revelations “grotesque” in comments to Norwegian broadcaster TV2.

Also read

Brende told NRK earlier in February that he was cooperating with an internal review initiated by the World Economic Forum and maintained that he had been unaware of Epstein’s past at the time of their meetings.

Epstein, who had been convicted in 2008 in a case involving a minor, was arrested again in 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges and died in a New York jail while awaiting trial.

External Review and Resignation

Earlier this month, the Switzerland-based forum commissioned an external legal review to clarify Brende’s relationship with Epstein. According to statements cited by AP News, the outside counsel concluded its work and found no additional issues beyond what had already been disclosed publicly.

On February 26, Brende announced his resignation.

In a statement released by the organization, he said he had decided “after careful consideration” to step down, adding: “I am grateful for the incredible collaboration with my colleagues, partners, and constituents, and I believe now is the right moment for the Forum to continue its important work without distractions.”

Also read

The timing was abrupt.

Leadership Transition at Davos

The World Economic Forum said Alois Zwinggi will serve as interim president and chief executive.

Brende, 60, had led the forum since 2017 and most recently presided over its annual meeting in Davos on January 20, 2026, where heads of state and business leaders gathered amid rising geopolitical tensions.

His departure leaves the organization navigating a leadership transition under public scrutiny, with governance and transparency questions unlikely to fade quickly.

Sources: AP News, NRK, E24,