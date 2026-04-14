75 organisations urge Meta to stop facial recognition in smart glasses

Public concern is growing over how fast facial recognition technology is entering everyday consumer devices.

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Smart glasses are no longer just about taking photos or recording video. They are becoming tools that can also identify people in real time, and that shift has triggered strong reactions from privacy groups.

Legal and ethical concerns

A coalition of 75 consumer rights and privacy organisations has now called on Meta to stop its planned rollout of facial recognition features in its Ray-Ban and Oakley smart glasses, reports El Economista. The feature, known internally as “Name Tag”, is expected to be released this year.

Meta, led by Mark Zuckerberg, has explored this type of technology before. In 2021, the company considered adding facial recognition to its glasses but decided against it after internal discussions raised legal and ethical concerns.

The company later returned to the idea. In 2024, it began developing a new system that would allow users to scan faces and identify people in real time using the glasses. The updated feature is designed to work within limits. It would only recognise people who are already connected to the user on platforms like Facebook or Instagram, or those with public profiles.

Despite these restrictions, the 75 organisations behind the joint letter argue that the risks remain too high. They say the technology should not be introduced at all.

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Damaging to the public space and privacy

Their main concern is that facial recognition in everyday glasses could be used without people noticing. They warn that people could be identified in public without consent or awareness. They also say this could put vulnerable groups at greater risk.

The letter points to possible harm for victims of domestic violence, people facing harassment, religious minorities, and others who may already feel unsafe in public spaces.

The organisations also reject the idea that safety concerns can be solved through design changes or opt-out settings. They argue that people cannot realistically consent to being identified in public environments they do not control.

They describe the planned rollout as a serious boundary that should not be crossed. In their view, it would change how public spaces work by allowing constant identification of individuals.

The letter warns that people could be tracked or profiled without knowing it. It says this would affect trust in everyday life and could expose personal details, habits, and relationships to unwanted scrutiny.