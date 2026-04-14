Conditions on parts of the eastern front in Ukraine are drawing renewed scrutiny, with claims of worsening discipline and morale among Russian forces. The situation comes as fighting continues with no clear pause for frontline units.

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New reports suggest prolonged combat is taking a growing psychological toll.

Mounting strain

According to United24Media, citing the ATESH partisan movement, morale among Russian troops on the Kupiansk axis has sharply declined due to sustained losses.

An agent embedded with Russia’s 1st Tank Army described the mental state of soldiers as increasingly unstable after more than two years of continuous combat.

“Rotation is absent. There is no rest. There is zero support. People are simply breaking,” the source said.

Hidden losses

The report claims that cases of suicide within units are being concealed, with deaths recorded instead as combat casualties or accidental incidents.

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Commanders are reportedly avoiding proper reporting to prevent disciplinary consequences, according to the source.

These claims have not been independently verified.

Alcohol and violence

The report also points to widespread alcohol use among troops as a way of coping with stress.

“Alcohol has become the only way to cope psychologically: homemade liquor and cheap substitutes are making their way into units through fellow soldiers. Personnel are carrying out their duties while intoxicated, and commanders are no longer reacting to it,” the source said.

It adds that tensions between officers and soldiers have increased, sometimes leading to violent clashes.

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Wider concerns

In a separate account, ATESH reported that some officers were issuing orders while intoxicated, contributing to confusion and higher casualty rates.

“Casualties in the ‘alco-battalion’ amount to up to 100 killed and wounded per month—significantly more than in other units,” another source said.

The report also links these issues to broader trends inside Russia, where analysts cite rising levels of serious crime as a possible consequence of the prolonged war.

Sources: United24Media, ATESH, Center for Countering Disinformation



