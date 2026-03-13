Apple quietly discontinues 15 devices as new products launch

Apple scraps more than a dozen devices in latest update.

Apple has quietly removed more than a dozen devices from sale as it rolls out a new wave of products.

Apple recently unveiled several new devices, including the iPhone 17e and updated iPad Air models powered by the M4 chip.

The company also introduced MacBook Air models with the M5 chip, along with new MacBook Pro versions featuring M5 Pro and M5 Max processors.

Two new Studio Display models and a new MacBook Neo were also announced.

To make room for the new lineup, Apple quietly discontinued 15 products, according to MacRumors.

The devices will no longer be sold directly through Apple stores or its online shop.

However, some may still be available from third-party retailers while existing stock lasts.

Devices discontinued

Products removed from Apple’s official store include several recently released models.

These include:

• iPhone 16e with A18 (2025)

• 11-inch iPad Air with M3 (2025)

• 13-inch iPad Air with M3 (2025)

• 13-inch MacBook Air with M4 (2025)

• 15-inch MacBook Air with M4 (2025)

• 13-inch MacBook Pro with M5 and 512GB storage (2025)

• 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 Pro (2024)

• 16-inch MacBook Pro with M4 Pro (2024)

• 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 Max (2024)

• 16-inch MacBook Pro with M4 Max (2024)

• Mac Studio with M3 Ultra and 512GB memory (2025)

• Studio Display with A13 Bionic (2022)

• Pro Display XDR (2019)

• Pro Stand for Pro Display XDR (2019)

• Pro Display XDR VESA Mount Adapter (2019)

Apple frequently removes older models when introducing new devices.

The company also classifies products as “obsolete” if they have not been sold for more than seven years. Once a device reaches that status, Apple stops providing hardware service and replacement parts.

Sources: MacRumors, Apple