Can the iPhone 15 Still Compete With Apple’s Newest Models?

Apple continues to roll out new iPhone models each year, bringing upgrades in performance, cameras, and software features.

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Apple continues to roll out new iPhone models each year, bringing upgrades in performance, cameras, and software features.

With its latest lineup now available, buyers are weighing whether newer always means better.

For those looking to save money, older models like the iPhone 15 are still widely available, raising a familiar question about value versus innovation.

Budget question

Choosing between a newer iPhone and an older one often depends on how the device will be used.

The iPhone 15, introduced in 2023, still falls within Apple’s typical software support window, which can stretch between five and seven years.

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While it lacks some newer capabilities, it remains a functional option for everyday tasks.

Price advantage

As BGR reported, the iPhone 15 has dropped in price, with some retailers offering it for around $629.

That lower cost makes it appealing for users who do not need top-tier performance, such as first-time smartphone users or those with lighter usage needs.

Carrier promotions may also narrow the gap, however, sometimes making newer devices more attractive depending on available deals.

What you miss

Compared with newer iPhone models, the iPhone 15 comes with several trade-offs.

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It features a less advanced display without ProMotion, lower peak brightness, and lacks newer controls like the action button and expanded camera tools.

Performance is also behind, with an older chip, slower charging, and shorter battery life.

Camera capabilities are more limited as well, missing features such as Center Stage and Dual Capture.

Other options

One key difference is access to newer software features, which are typically tied to more recent hardware.

Still, the iPhone 15 introduced USB-C and supports MagSafe, so it is not outdated in terms of charging and accessories.

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As BGR noted, buyers might also consider newer iPhone models if they are available at similar prices through discounts or carrier offers.

Final takeaway

The iPhone 15 can still be a sensible purchase for those prioritizing price over the latest technology.

For others, especially those wanting newer features or longer-term value, spending slightly more on a recent model may be the better choice.

Sources: BGR