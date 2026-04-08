US vice president backs Orbán ahead of hungary election

Vance stressed that Hungarians alone should decide their political future.

He urged voters to focus on national interests rather than outside influence.

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US Vice President JD Vance arrived in Budapest just days before Hungary’s parliamentary elections.

His visit quickly drew attention across Europe and the United States.

Standing beside Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Vance addressed both domestic and international issues.

The timing of the trip added political weight to every statement made.

A clear message on hungarian sovereignty

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Vance stressed that Hungarians alone should decide their political future.

He urged voters to focus on national interests rather than outside influence.

“The Hungarian people should ask themselves not who is pro-American or pro-European, but who is pro-Hungarian,” he said.

The remark echoed long-standing themes in Hungary’s political debate.

Criticism aimed at brussels

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During the press conference, Vance openly criticized pressure from the European Union.

He described such influence as unwelcome and inappropriate.

“The pressure from Brussels is regrettable. The Hungarian nation has the right to sovereignty,” he stated.

The comment aligns with Orbán’s repeated clashes with EU institutions.

Confidence in orbán’s chances

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Vance made it clear he expects Viktor Orbán to win the upcoming election.

Still, he added that the United States would work with any elected government.

This dual message balanced support with diplomatic caution.

It also signaled continuity in US-Hungarian relations regardless of the outcome.

Bold claims about the war in ukraine

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The most striking moment came when Vance spoke about the war in Ukraine.

He named two figures he believes have done the most to end the conflict.

According to him, those leaders are Donald Trump and Viktor Orbán.

The statement quickly sparked debate and surprise.

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Trump’s role highlighted

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Vance argued that the war might never have started under different leadership.

“It’s a war that wouldn’t have happened if Donald Trump had been president four years ago,” he said.

The claim reflects a broader political narrative in US conservative circles.

It also ties foreign policy directly to domestic political leadership.

Questions about ukraine’s influence

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Journalists asked both leaders about alleged Ukrainian involvement in the Hungarian election.

The topic has gained attention in recent weeks.

It reflects rising tensions between Hungary and Ukraine.

Both leaders used the moment to voice strong concerns.

Orbán accuses ukraine over energy

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Orbán claimed Ukraine has disrupted Hungary’s energy supplies.

“Ukrainians have already blocked the gas pipeline that supplies gas to Hungary. Now they are blocking our oil pipelines,” he said.

He framed the issue as a serious threat to national stability.

Energy security remains a key issue in the region.

A promise tied to election victory

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Orbán pledged action if he secures another term in office.

He said he would push Ukraine to reopen blocked routes.

The statement links foreign policy directly to the election outcome.

It also signals a tougher stance toward Kyiv.

Shared interest in ending the war

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Despite tensions, both leaders emphasized a common goal.

They said ending the war in Ukraine is in everyone’s interest.

This point served as a unifying thread throughout the press conference.

It also framed their controversial remarks in a broader context.

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Vance points to political divisions in ukraine

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Vance suggested internal political dynamics within Ukraine play a role.

“There are people in the Ukrainian system who supported the Democrats. That didn’t stop us, and it won’t stop Prime Minister Orbán either,” he said.

His comment introduced a partisan dimension to the discussion.

It also tied US politics to the conflict abroad.

Diplomacy mixed with domestic politics

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The press conference blended international issues with election messaging.

Both leaders used global topics to reinforce domestic arguments.

For Orbán, it strengthened his campaign narrative.

For Vance, it highlighted alignment with key allies.

A visit with wider implications

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Vance’s trip may influence both Hungarian voters and international observers.

His praise for Orbán and comments on Ukraine drew strong reactions.

The visit underlines how closely linked global and local politics have become.

As the election nears, its impact may continue to unfold.