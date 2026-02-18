Chris Hemsworth hints at more Thor beyond Avengers: Doomsday

Chris Hemsworth is hinting that Thor’s journey may not end with Avengers: Doomsday.

As Marvel Studios builds toward the end of its Multiverse Saga, attention is turning to what lies ahead for its original heroes.

With two major Avengers films on the calendar, fresh comments from key figures suggest Thor’s journey may not be nearing its conclusion after all.

The God of Thunder has already been confirmed as a central figure in Avengers: Doomsday, due out later this year.

A recent teaser showed Thor kneeling in prayer before Odin as conflict looms, signaling a pivotal role in the unfolding story.

But new remarks from actors connected to the franchise indicate that Doomsday may not be his final appearance.

Hints of more

During press interviews for Crime 101, Mark Ruffalo, who plays Hulk, indicated that Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is expected to appear in Avengers: Secret Wars.

That film is scheduled to follow Doomsday and is widely seen as the culmination of Marvel’s current narrative arc.

Hemsworth also addressed the character’s future while speaking on the Smartless Podcast.

Reflecting on conversations with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, he said, “I was talking to Kevin Feige about it, and he said it’s cool because the audience now expects dramatic turns with the character.”

He added, “Whatever we do next—we’ve got some ideas to do something pretty unique again and hopefully be different.”

While Hemsworth did not name specific projects, his comments suggest that Thor’s story may extend beyond a single upcoming sequel.

Thor Corps theory

The speculation has prompted fans to revisit Marvel’s 2015 Secret Wars comic series.

In that storyline, the villain God Emperor Doom rules over a fractured world called Battleworld, policed by an army known as the Thor Corps — multiple versions of Thor drawn from across realities.

If Marvel adapts elements of that arc, it could open the door to Hemsworth portraying more than one version of the character.

A live-action Thor Corps would align with the Multiverse Saga’s emphasis on alternate timelines and variants.

Marvel Studios has not confirmed how closely Secret Wars will follow the comics. Still, with Doomsday approaching and Secret Wars set to close the saga, the possibility of a broader role for Thor remains a topic of intense fan discussion.

