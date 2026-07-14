Danish AI startup helps Ukraine build GPS-free combat drones

From wildfire detection to the front lines of Ukraine

Modern wars are changing the way military technology is developed. Instead of spending years testing equipment in laboratories, companies are now improving their products directly on the battlefield. For some businesses, the war in Ukraine has completely changed their original plans.

Software developed with Ukraine

Danish startup Robotto was created to help detect wildfires. Its software was designed to run on drones that could spot smoke early and map fires in real time. Artificial intelligence allowed the drones to understand their surroundings without relying on constant human control, writes United24Media.

Everything changed after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Company co-founder Kenneth Geipel, a Danish army veteran, received a message from a former military colleague. His friend asked if Robotto could help Ukraine.

The company spoke with Ukrainian drone operators and asked what they needed most. The answer was clear. They needed drones that could continue flying and hit targets even when GPS signals were blocked by Russian electronic warfare.

Robotto did not begin building drones. Instead, it adapted its software so drones could navigate on their own using only onboard cameras. The system identifies objects, calculates their position, and guides the drone without depending on satellite signals. The software was developed together with Ukrainian drone manufacturers and frontline units. Engineers constantly received feedback from soldiers and improved the system based on real combat experience.

High success rates

The company says its software is now used on about 5,000 quadcopters and fixed-wing drones operating in Ukraine. According to Robotto, the system has achieved success rates of between 80 and 100 percent even in areas where GPS signals are jammed or unavailable.

Unlike many defense companies that test products in controlled conditions, Robotto says its technology has been shaped by real battlefield conditions. Kenneth Geipel believes this gives the company an important advantage because every update comes from direct experience.

In March 2026, Robotto opened a Ukrainian subsidiary called Robotto UA with support from Danish and European investors. The company keeps its research and intellectual property in Denmark while expanding its work in Ukraine.

Robotto believes Ukraine has become one of the world’s leading centers for drone innovation. The company says the lessons learned there will also help strengthen NATO’s future drone capabilities. Its goal is to build software that works across many different drone platforms and remains effective even when traditional navigation systems fail.