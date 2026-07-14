Donald Trump’s billion-dollar tax battle ends in courtroom humiliation

The case blurred the boundary between private financial interests and presidential authority over federal agencies. A district court has now barred the parties from treating their agreement as valid.

A federal judge in Florida has nullified the settlement of President Donald Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service and Treasury Department, finding that the case was used to legitimize an agreement between parties that were not truly opposed.

US District Judge Kathleen Williams prohibited Trump, his sons, the Trump Organization and the federal defendants from citing or relying on the purported settlement in future legal or regulatory proceedings.

Williams concluded that the complaint had been brought for an improper purpose. As president, Trump headed the executive branch that includes the agencies named as defendants.

Federal courts are generally required to resolve genuine disputes between opposing sides. Williams wrote that the plaintiffs and government “worked in tandem and were never adversaries in reality.”

The court also referred Trump lawyer Alejandro Brito to the Florida Bar for possible disciplinary action. Attorney Daniel Epstein was barred from filing cases in the Southern District of Florida for one year, according to The Independent.

Settlement included fund and tax protections

Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and the Trump Organization filed the lawsuit in January, accusing the agencies of failing to safeguard tax information disclosed without authorization during and after Trump’s first term.

The plaintiffs sought $10 billion in damages and interest. They dismissed the case on May 18, the same day the Justice Department announced the settlement and a proposed $1.776 billion Anti-Weaponization Fund.

According to the department, the fund was intended to create a process for people claiming they had been improperly targeted by the federal government during Joe Biden’s presidency.

A separate court temporarily blocked payments from the fund. The administration later abandoned the proposal after criticism from Democrats and government watchdogs. AP reported that some Republicans also expressed concern.

The settlement contained another provision preventing the government from continuing existing tax claims and examinations involving Trump, his sons and the Trump Organization. It did not provide blanket protection against every future audit.

Former judges challenged undisclosed agreement

Williams reopened scrutiny of the case after 35 former federal judges argued that the settlement had not been disclosed to the court before the lawsuit was dismissed. Their intervention focused on whether the judge had been denied information that could have affected how the case was closed.

In their filing, the former judges alleged that withholding the agreement may have constituted a fraud on the court. They argued that the dismissal could not be viewed in isolation if the parties had already negotiated a broader arrangement linked to the withdrawal of the lawsuit.

Williams ultimately concluded that the legal action had given the agreement the appearance of a conventional settlement reached between opposing parties. Her ruling found, however, that the two sides had not functioned as genuine adversaries during the process.

The decision did not determine whether the original disclosure of Trump’s tax information was lawful or whether the agencies bore responsibility for failing to protect it. Instead, the court examined how the litigation had been used, whether the settlement process had been properly disclosed and whether the resulting agreement could continue to carry legal force.

Sources: AP, The Independent