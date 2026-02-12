Don’t use TikTok? Chances are they’re still tracking you

A BBC investigation suggests TikTok’s updated tracking pixel may collect data from websites across the internet, meaning even people without an account could be monitored.

You do not need a TikTok account to be caught in its data net.

New reporting suggests the platform’s tracking tools are following people across the wider internet, raising fresh privacy concerns.

According to a report by the BBC’s Thomas Germain, TikTok’s updated advertising “pixel” allows the company to collect information from websites far beyond its own app.

Cybersecurity firm Disconnect analysed recent changes to the tool and found it gathers data in ways that differ from many competitors.

“It’s extremely invasive,” says Patrick Jackson, chief technology officer at Disconnect. “This expanded data sharing, when you do analysis of the actual pixel code, you see things that look really bad.”

How it follows you

Tracking pixels are invisible snippets of code embedded in websites. They send information about visitors back to advertising companies, a practice widely used by firms including Google and Meta.

The BBC reported that when visiting websites linked to cancer support, fertility services and mental health assistance, details such as email addresses and form selections were transmitted to TikTok if those sites had installed its pixel.

Because websites send data on all visitors, people can be tracked whether or not they have ever downloaded the app.

TikTok said: “TikTok empowers users with transparent information about its privacy practices and gives them multiple tools to customise their experience. Advertising pixels are industry standard and used widely across social and media platforms, including by the BBC.”

Expanding reach

The reported changes follow a January 2026 update to TikTok’s US operations, when users agreed to revised data collection terms. The company also introduced a new advertising network to place targeted ads beyond its own platform.

Experts told the BBC this may encourage more businesses to adopt TikTok’s tracking tools, increasing its visibility into users’ online behaviour.

Peter Dolanjski of DuckDuckGo said: “This is verbatim the playbook that Google and Meta have used over the years.”

TikTok maintains that websites are responsible for complying with privacy laws and says it restricts the sharing of certain sensitive information.

How to limit tracking

Privacy specialists interviewed by the BBC suggest switching to browsers designed with stronger data protections, such as DuckDuckGo or Brave. Firefox and Safari are also considered more privacy-focused than Google Chrome.

Installing tracker-blocking extensions, including Privacy Badger or Ghostery, can further reduce data collection.

However, experts caution that some information sharing between companies and advertising networks happens behind the scenes, making it harder to fully opt out without broader regulatory changes.

Sources: BBC, Disconnect