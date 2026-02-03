Epstein files reveal disturbing reason behind Xbox Live ban

Freshly released court records have revealed an unexpected detail from Jeffrey Epstein’s post-conviction life.

Newly released documents linked to the Jeffrey Epstein case have uncovered why the disgraced financier was permanently banned from Microsoft’s Xbox Live service.

The files are part of a massive document release made public last week, adding further detail to the timeline of Epstein’s life after his 2008 conviction for soliciting underage girls.

A criminal timeline

Epstein, a wealthy financier with ties to powerful figures, was first arrested in 2008 and later registered permanently as a sex offender. He served 13 months in prison before being released under a controversial plea deal.

In 2019, federal prosecutors brought new sex trafficking charges against him, citing a wide range of allegations. Epstein died in his jail cell before the case could go to trial.

His longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell was later convicted on child sex trafficking charges, becoming the only close figure in his circle to face a criminal verdict.

An online presence

According to records included in the latest release, Epstein created an Xbox Live account in October 2012, several years after his initial conviction.

Internal notices show that Microsoft issued an early warning citing “harassment, abuse or threats to other players.” The notice stated: “This conduct has been determined to be severe, repeated, and/or excessive.”

The account was permanently banned just over a year later, prompting questions about what led to the final decision.

Policy intervention

Later correspondence revealed that the ban was not solely linked to gameplay conduct. Instead, it stemmed from a formal agreement between Microsoft and the New York State Attorney General’s office.

“This message is to notify you that Xbox LIVE has permanently suspended the Xbox LIVE account associated with this email address,” read an email sent on December 19, 2013.

“This action is based on the New York Attorney General’s partnership with Microsoft and other online gaming companies to remove New York registered sex offenders from online gaming services to minimize the risk to others, particularly children.”

“As a result, any Xbox LIVE account associated with this email address will not be able to connect to Xbox LIVE.”

Broader context

The same document release also includes references to other high-profile figures. Emails attributed to Epstein mention Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who has denied the claims, calling them “absolutely absurd and completely false.”

The files stress that inclusion in the records does not imply wrongdoing.

Sources: U.S. Department of Justice, New York State Attorney General filings