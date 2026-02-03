Putin’s propagandist threatens Musk’s Starlink: “A nuclear detonation in space solves the problem”

New comments on Musk’s Starlink is reviving fears about the militarisation of space.

Starlink has become one of the most critical technologies on the battlefield in Ukraine, underpinning military communications, drone operations and frontline coordination.

As Kyiv moves to restrict Russian access to the satellite network, the system’s role in the war has once again put it at the centre of escalating rhetoric from Moscow.

State TV remarks

Vladimir Solovyov, a prominent presenter on Russian state television, suggested that Russia should consider striking Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites with nuclear weapons.

His comments were made during a broadcast that circulated widely online on Monday but was dated Sunday, according to Newsweek.

“What is Starlink? It’s the militarization of outer space,” Solovyov said.

“Everything Musk worked for, everything we see now serves the interests of those who are against Russia.”

He went on to add:

“So I don’t understand why, for example, Elon Musk’s satellites are not a legitimate target for us. A nuclear detonation in space, as far as I understand, solves the problem.”

Starlink and Ukraine

Starlink, operated by Musk’s SpaceX, has been a critical communications system for Ukraine throughout the war.

Ukrainian forces rely on the satellite network to coordinate units and operate drones across the front line.

The network consists of thousands of satellites orbiting much closer to Earth than traditional communications satellites.

Ukrainian officials have long accused Russian forces of attempting to use Starlink terminals in contested areas.

Musk has repeatedly denied that Starlink is being sold to Russia. On Sunday, February 1, he said SpaceX had taken decisive action against “unauthorized” Russian use of the system following complaints from Kyiv.

Escalation and reaction

Solovyov acknowledged that a nuclear strike on Starlink would also damage Russia’s own satellites, before adding sarcastically:

“But we’re far behind anyway, nothing serious, we’ll just switch to carrier pigeons.”

Newsweek reported that SpaceX was contacted for comment. In December, the Associated Press cited intelligence agencies in two NATO countries as saying Russia was developing an anti-satellite weapon that could target Starlink but would also cause widespread collateral damage in orbit.

Western analysts, including the Institute for the Study of War, have warned that Russia’s increasing use of Starlink-enabled drones could expand the range of attacks well beyond Ukraine.

Diplomatic fallout

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski publicly questioned Musk about Russia’s use of Starlink.

Musk responded online by calling Sikorski a “drooling imbecile” and stressing Starlink’s importance to Ukraine’s military communications.

Ukrainian officials said new measures were producing “real results” in cutting off Russian access. “Only authorized terminals will operate in Ukraine,” the Defence Ministry said.

Russian state media has meanwhile reported that Roscosmos plans to begin mass production of a Starlink alternative later this year.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov thanked Musk and SpaceX for their “quick response” in addressing Kyiv’s concerns.

Sources: Newsweek, Associated Press, Institute for the Study of War, Ziare.