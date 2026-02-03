Putin’s opposition reveals plans for succession: “Putin’s daughters are involved”

Speculation about who might one day replace Vladimir Putin has circulated for years.

Others are reading now

But a Russian opposition figure now says those discussions miss a deeper reality about how the Kremlin leader views his own future.

In a recent interview, the dissident offered an unusual explanation that challenges conventional assumptions about power transitions in Russia.

No successor planned

Russian opposition figure Gennady Gudkov said there is no plan inside the Kremlin to prepare a successor to Vladimir Putin.

Speaking on a YouTube channel, Gudkov argued that the reasoning is “quite simple.”

“Putin doesn’t need a successor because he plans to live forever. Not just live, but also lead Russia forever,” Gudkov said.

Also read

According to him, Putin does not seriously consider the possibility of his own death and continues to act as if his rule has no natural endpoint.

Forever in power

Gudkov said he has long urged observers to stop using the term “successor” when analysing the Kremlin.

In his view, Putin intends to remain in control under any circumstances.

“Of course not. I have been saying for many years: forget the word ‘successor’ when talking about the situation in the Kremlin context,” Gudkov said.

He added that Putin is prepared to rule even “from the grave” if it were possible, claiming that past conversations with Chinese leader Xi Jinping about living for 150 years were not coincidental.

Also read

Life extension efforts

Gudkov claimed that Putin believes in his own uniqueness and hopes to extend his life indefinitely.

“I have actually heard from various sources that he hopes to live forever, including digitally preserving his disgusting personality, which he himself considers unique,” he said.

According to Gudkov, this belief has translated into significant investment in medical and technological projects focused on longevity.

He said Putin plans to rely on transplantology, experimental treatments and anti-aging drugs as part of this effort.

Major resources involved

“And, by the way, I’m not kidding. Huge amounts of money are being invested in these projects. Huge resources are being consumed,” Gudkov said.

Also read

He claimed that Russia’s state-owned Sberbank is involved in these initiatives, describing it as a platform hosting specialists working on such programmes.

“There are specialists who run it. Putin’s daughters are also involved in it,” Gudkov added.

Gudkov acknowledged that his account may sound strange but insisted it reflects what he has learned from his sources.

Sources: LA.LV, YouTube interview