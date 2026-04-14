Five key risks facing the world’s satellite systems

Satellites orbit far above our heads, and most people rarely think about them. Yet modern society depends heavily on them.

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Communication, navigation, weather forecasting, climate monitoring and military systems all rely on satellites. Without them, many parts of daily life would quickly become unstable.

Today there are around 15,000 active satellites in orbit around Earth. That number is rising quickly. Some estimates suggest there could be more than 100,000 satellites by 2040. This raises an important question. How vulnerable are satellite systems really.

Here are five key areas where satellites face serious risks, according to Videnskab.

1. Private control and dependence on major companies

A large share of satellite services is now controlled by private companies. This includes Earth imaging data used for military analysis, journalism and financial markets. During the war in Ukraine, the Starlink system showed how dependent countries can become on a single provider. The system is owned by Elon Musk and plays a major role in communications. This creates a situation where access to critical infrastructure can depend on private decisions. In some cases, companies have restricted satellite imagery over conflict zones, limiting public access to information.

2. Global transport depends on GPS

GPS is not only used for maps and directions. It also controls global logistics. Trucks, ships and supply chains rely on satellite signals to coordinate deliveries. Even small disruptions can cause delays across entire networks. Without GPS, food and goods distribution would become much slower and less efficient, and shortages could appear quickly.

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3. Solar storms can disrupt satellites

The Sun releases bursts of charged particles that can interfere with satellites. Most solar storms are harmless, but strong ones can damage electronics in space. Satellites often switch into safe mode during these events. This protects their systems but limits their functions. In extreme cases, a powerful solar storm could disable large numbers of satellites at once.

4. Crowded space and collision risks

The number of satellites is growing rapidly. Thousands are launched every year. This increases the risk of collisions in orbit. If two satellites crash, they can create clouds of debris that lead to further impacts. This chain reaction is known as the Kessler syndrome. It could make some orbits unusable in the future.

5. Attacks and interference from Earth

Satellites can be targeted from the ground. Jamming blocks signals between satellites and receivers. Spoofing sends false signals that can mislead navigation systems. These techniques can disrupt both military operations and civilian aviation.

Satellites have become essential infrastructure for the modern world. But the system is fragile. Many experts believe the biggest challenge ahead is protecting space systems from both technical threats and human conflict.