Major European tech company drops US branch tied to ICE contract

A European tech giant is selling a US unit linked to ICE after mounting political pressure and public backlash.

Others are reading now

A leading European software firm is moving to completely sever ties with a US business entangled in one of the most controversial federal immigration enforcement operations in recent memory. The decision follows mounting political pressure and public outrage over how US immigration agencies have operated — including incidents that have sparked widespread protests.

Divestment after backlash

Capgemini, a French technology company with roughly $26 billion in revenue, said it would sell its US subsidiary that held a contract with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The unit, Capgemini Government Solutions, was contracted to provide software to help detect and locate foreign nationals, public records show.

In a press release, Capgemini said “legal constraints” prevented it from controlling how the subsidiary operated and that it would begin the process of divesting the unit. The company also said the business made up just 0.4% of its overall revenue.

Capgemini’s chief executive, Aiman Ezzat, said on LinkedIn that the firm had only recently fully understood “the nature and scope of this work,” which raised questions about the company’s role and typical business activities.

ICE enforcement under fire

The decision comes amid intense public scrutiny of ICE and related agencies following multiple fatal shootings during immigration enforcement operations in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Also read

In late January, federal agents shot and killed 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti during an operation also involving ICE and other federal forces, according to video footage and reporting.

Pretti’s death, which involved Border Patrol agents firing into a crowd after an altercation, has triggered protests and demands for accountability from local officials, advocacy groups, and protesters.

Those shootings were part of a broader campaign in Minneapolis known as “Operation Metro Surge,” which has rightfully drawn criticism for aggressive tactics and lack of transparency.

Protests and consumer action

National and local demonstrations have called for ICE to leave cities and for federal immigration enforcement to be scaled back, with thousands turning out to protest Pretti’s killing and earlier deaths linked to ICE.

Activists have also urged consumers to boycott major tech and corporate services whose leaders are seen as aligned with federal enforcement priorities, including strikes and coordinated “opt out” campaigns targeting widely used products and platforms, Business Insider reported. Protesters and critics have accused ICE of operating with too little oversight and of engaging in actions that violate civil liberties and humanitarian norms.

Also read

Corporate ethics and political pressure

French lawmakers and members of Capgemini’s own trade union raised concerns about the company’s involvement with the ICE contract, prompting the divestment move. Critics argue that technology firms should not support systems that feed sensitive data into enforcement actions that have resulted in civilian deaths and civil-rights complaints.

The broader debate over immigration enforcement, tech’s role in state surveillance, and corporate responsibility is likely to continue as similar contracts and partnerships come under scrutiny in courts, legislatures, and the court of public opinion.

Source: Business Insider