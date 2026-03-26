New update resolves major Microsoft login issue

A recent wave of Windows 11 updates has underscored how dependent users have become on constant access to cloud-based tools.

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A recent wave of Windows 11 updates has underscored how dependent users have become on constant access to cloud-based tools.

Microsoft’s latest patch targets a login issue that briefly disrupted access to several of its core services.

Access disrupted

After updates released in early March, some users found they could not sign in to key Microsoft apps, even though their internet connection appeared normal.

Instead of connecting, the system indicated no internet access, preventing the use of services tied to cloud storage, collaboration and productivity.

The issue affected devices running Windows 11 versions 24H2 and 25H2 and interfered with routine tasks, particularly for users relying on connected workflows, according to Tech.wp.pl, citing Microsoft’s changelog.

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Account-specific bug

Microsoft said the problem was limited to standard Microsoft accounts, while users signing in with Microsoft Entra ID were unaffected.

This suggests the disruption was linked to account authentication rather than a broader network failure.

The bug emerged following updates deployed around March 10, 2026, and spread across multiple built-in and widely used applications.

Patch rollout

The company has released update KB5085516 to resolve the issue and restore normal access.

Microsoft said the fix is available as an optional download through Windows Update under “Opdateringer og sikkerhed”.

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The release is part of a broader patch cycle in recent weeks, which has also addressed security vulnerabilities and connectivity issues, highlighting the ongoing need for rapid fixes in widely used operating systems.

Sources: Tech.wp.pl, Microsoft