Russia secretly shipping military equipment to Iran – and the cargo is lethal, Western Intelligence says

Russia has already been accused of helping Iran with intelligence, but it seems the help has been escalated.

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Russia is reportedly nearing the end of a series of secretive deliveries to Iran as tensions in the region continue to rise.

According to the Financial Times, discussions between senior Russian and Iranian officials began quietly soon after initial strikes on Tehran last month.

Two sources familiar with the intelligence told the outlet that the talks focused on providing military support.

Western intelligence cited by the Financial Times indicates that deliveries started in early March and were expected to conclude before the end of the month.

The shipments are said to include medicine, food, and drones.

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Drone concerns

If confirmed, the drone shipments would mark the first clear sign of Russia supplying lethal equipment to Iran since the conflict began.

Responding to the claims, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told the Financial Times:

“There are a lot of fakes going around right now. One thing is true — we are continuing our dialogue with the Iranian leadership.”

Iran has previously supplied Russia with Shahed drones, which have played a major role in Moscow’s campaign in Ukraine.

Russian forces have deployed large numbers of these drones in attacks, prompting Kyiv to develop advanced countermeasures.

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Could worsen oil supply problems

Since the launch of the US-Israeli attack on Iran on February 28, Tehran has used a strategy of targeting neighbouring countries, focusing on energy infrastructure and oil production.

Additionally, Iran has effectively shut down the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20% of the world’s crude oil trade passes.

Global oil prices have surged following the start of the conflict, and if Russia is indeed supplying Iran with drones, it could prolong the crisis in the global oil market.

Russia might also have another reason for speculating on disrupting the global oil trade, as the price surge has become a billion-dollar windfall for Russian oil exports. This means the Kremlin has an interest in prolonging the conflict in the Middle East to bolster its own economy.

Growing alliance

Moscow has maintained close ties with Tehran throughout the conflict, building on years of cooperation that included Iranian support for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly alleged that Russia is sharing intelligence with Iran. Speaking earlier this week, he claimed Moscow attempted to pressure Washington by offering to halt such cooperation in exchange for reduced US intelligence support to Kyiv.

On Monday, Zelensky said in a post on Telegram that he had seen “irrefutable” evidence of ongoing intelligence transfers, though he did not provide further details.

Sources: Financial Times, Reuters, The Independent, post on Telegram by Volodymyr Zelenskyy