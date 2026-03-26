Russia loses 1,220 troops in just 24 hours, Ukraine says

Heavy fighting continues across Ukraine’s front lines, with Kyiv reporting sustained Russian losses.

New figures highlight the scale of attrition more than two years into the war.

Others are reading now

Ukraine’s General Staff said Russian forces lost another 1,220 troops over the past 24 hours, according to figures shared on Facebook and reported by Ukrinform. This brings the total estimated Russian personnel losses since February 2022 to around 1,290,960.

The data reflects ongoing clashes across multiple areas, with fighting remaining intense in key sectors.

Equipment destroyed

Ukrainian officials also pointed to continued damage across several categories of Russian military hardware, with the heaviest impact seen in frontline combat systems.

Armored units and heavy artillery recorded notable increases, with dozens of systems reportedly destroyed in the past day. Drone losses surged sharply, marking the largest single-category rise.

Missile strikes and logistical assets were also affected, with additional losses reported among cruise missiles and transport vehicles supporting operations.

Also read

Other categories, including aircraft and air defence systems, showed little to no change in the latest update.

Frontline pressure

According to Ukrinform, fighting remains active along the front, with hundreds of engagements reported daily.

As of late March 24, there had been 176 combat clashes between Ukrainian defenders and Russian troops, the outlet said.

The heaviest pressure was recorded near Pokrovsk, where Russian forces have been attempting to advance.

Ongoing updates

Ukrainian officials noted that the figures are subject to ongoing updates as battlefield reports are verified.

Also read

The latest data underscores the prolonged intensity of the conflict and the continued strain on Russian forces as the war enters its fourth year.

Sources: Ukrinform