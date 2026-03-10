Not all USB-C chargers are the same — you might be using the wrong one

USB-C has quickly become the standard charging port for modern smartphones.

Many phone users may not realize they are using a charger that slows down their device. According to BGR, the combination of charger, cable and phone determines whether you actually get the fastest charging speeds.

Fast charging confusion

Modern smartphones now support very fast charging speeds. Some devices can reach 50 percent battery in around 20 minutes when paired with the right adapter.

However, many new phones no longer include a charger in the box. This means buyers often purchase third-party adapters ranging from 20W to 60W or more.

According to BGR, choosing the wrong charger can prevent a phone from reaching its advertised charging speeds.

More power isn’t always faster

A common misconception is that a higher-watt charger will always charge a phone faster.

In reality, smartphones only draw the amount of power they are designed to handle. For example, a phone rated for 25W charging will still charge at that level even if it is plugged into a 60W adapter.

Charging speeds also slow down as the battery fills. Most phones charge fastest between about 10 percent and 70 percent before reducing power to protect the battery.

Compatibility matters

Charging speed also depends on the technology standard supported by the charger and the phone.

Many modern devices require specific standards such as USB Power Delivery or PPS to achieve their maximum speeds. If the charger or cable does not support the same standard, charging may be slower.

According to BGR, every part of the charging chain must be compatible to reach the fastest charging rate.

Choosing the right charger

A high-power charger can still be useful if you charge multiple devices such as laptops, tablets and phones with the same adapter.

But for everyday phone charging, a smaller charger that matches your phone’s supported wattage may be the most practical option.

Understanding these differences can help users avoid buying chargers that promise fast speeds but deliver little real-world improvement.

