Putin’s soldiers would ‘rather die’ than go home: “Ukraine treated me better than my own army”

Moscow has recruited prisoners, foreign fighters and even North Korean troops to sustain its campaign.

Financial incentives, pressure and aggressive recruitment drives have all been used to attract more soldiers to the front.

Critics say the strategy reflects the growing strain on Russia’s military as the conflict continues.

Now newly captured Russian troops have shared accounts that raise further questions about how the army is filling its ranks.

Disabled soldier sent to war

The captured troops described one soldier in their unit who had been disabled since childhood.

They said the man relied on crutches to walk but still ended up serving on the frontline after signing a contract with the Russian army because of financial hardship.

“He used crutches; he couldn’t walk without them. Yet he was forced to serve. If anyone tried to escape, they were killed,” the prisoners said.’

Rather die than exchanged to Russia

Another captured soldier said his treatment by Russian commanders was worse than his experience in Ukrainian custody.

“If there’s an exchange, I’d rather die. At least I saw humane treatment in Ukraine. Better than what my own army did to me for a month,” he said in an interview.

This comes just days after 500 Ukrainian prisoners and 500 Russian soldiers were exchanged.

Recruitment incentives

Russia has relied heavily on financial incentives to recruit soldiers during the war.

New recruits can reportedly receive a one-time signing bonus of around 1.9 million rubles, along with a monthly salary starting at approximately 230,000 rubles.

In some regions or military units, payments can be even higher.

