Dagens.com
Homepage Technology These jobs could be automated within 18 months, according to...

These jobs could be automated within 18 months, according to Microsoft AI chief

Camilla Jessen Camilla Jessen
These jobs could be automated within 18 months, according to Microsoft AI chief
Shutterstock

Microsoft AI chief warns office jobs could be automated within 18 months.

Others are reading now

A senior Microsoft executive has warned that many white-collar roles could face sweeping automation in the near future.

Mustafa Suleyman, Microsoft’s chief executive of AI, said advances in artificial intelligence may significantly reshape office-based work within the next 12 to 18 months.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Suleyman said: “White-collar work, where you’re sitting down at a computer, either being a lawyer or an accountant or a project manager or a marketing person — most of those tasks will be fully automated by an AI within the next 12 to 18 months.”

Custom AI systems

Suleyman said building AI models could soon become as accessible as producing digital content.

“Creating a new model is going to be like creating a podcast or writing a blog,” he said.

Also read

“It is going to be possible to design an AI that suits your requirements for every institutional organisation and person on the planet.”

He added that such systems must remain under human control.

“We have to reset that and make the assumption that we should only bring a system like that into the world, that we are sure we can control and operates in a subordinate way to us,” he said.

Jobs most exposed

Microsoft has identified 40 occupations it believes are most vulnerable to generative AI. They are:

  1. Interpreters and Translators
  2. Historians
  3. Passenger Attendants
  4. Sales Representatives of Services
  5. Writers and Authors
  6. Customer Service Representatives
  7. CNC Tool Programmers
  8. Telephone Operators
  9. Ticket Agents and Travel Clerks
  10. Broadcast Announcers and Radio DJs
  11. Brokerage Clerks
  12. Farm and Home Management Educators
  13. Telemarketers
  14. Concierges
  15. Political Scientists
  16. News Analysts, Reporters, Journalists
  17. Mathematicians
  18. Technical Writers
  19. Proofreaders and Copy Markers
  20. Hosts and Hostesses
  21. Editors
  22. Business Teachers, Postsecondary
  23. Public Relations Specialists
  24. Demonstrators and Product Promoters
  25. Advertising Sales Agents
  26. New Accounts Clerks
  27. Statistical Assistants
  28. Counter and Rental Clerks
  29. Data Scientists
  30. Personal Financial Advisors
  31. Archivists
  32. Economics Teachers, Postsecondary
  33. Web Developers
  34. Management Analysts
  35. Geographers
  36. Models
  37. Market Research Analysts
  38. Public Safety Telecommunicators
  39. Switchboard Operators
  40. Library Science Teachers, Postsecondary

Global labour impact

Speaking at the World Economic Forum, International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva warned AI would be like a “tsunami hitting the labour market”.

Also read

“We expect over the next years, in advanced economies, 60 per cent of jobs to be affected by AI, either enhanced or eliminated or transformed – 40 per cent globally,” she said.

“Tasks that are eliminated are usually what entry-level jobs do at present, so young people searching for jobs find it harder to get to a good placement.”

Sources: Financial Times, World Economic Forum, International Monetary Fund

This article is made and published by Camilla Jessen, who may have used AI in the preparation

Ads by MGDK