Daycare teacher charged after giving toddlers laxatives

Illinois daycare teacher accused of giving toddlers laxatives to send them home.

A preschool teacher in Illinois has been charged after allegedly giving young children chewable laxatives so they would be sent home sick, police say.

Authorities in St. Charles said multiple parents contacted police on Tuesday morning reporting that their children had been given laxatives at daycare.

Investigators later identified the suspect as 23-year-old Yizel J. J, who has been charged with attempted aggravated battery and endangering the life or health of a child.

Police said the teacher turned herself in and admitted to giving the children the medication.

According to investigators, she told authorities she had been feeling overwhelmed and knew the daycare’s policy required children with diarrhea or illness symptoms to be sent home and remain out for 24 hours.

Children reportedly told it was “candy”

The children involved were all 2 years old or younger, according to reports. Police allege the teacher gave them chewable laxatives and told them the tablets were candy.

It is not yet clear how many children were affected or how many times the medication was administered.

One parent told local media that she had been trying for weeks to determine the cause of her child’s recurring stomach problems.

“We thought it could have been a virus, and that was negative, but he was not diagnosed with any stomach bug or anything either,” the mother said.

She added that she had changed her baby’s formula and consulted multiple doctors before learning about the alleged laxative use.

The same parent said her child continues to experience health issues.

“My child is still suffering from constipation, which the doctor said was going to be a side effect of the laxatives, of coming off the laxatives,” she said.

Police have not said whether additional charges could be filed. The daycare has not publicly commented on the case.

Yizel J. J was arrested and later released pending a court appearance. The investigation remains ongoing.

Sources: CBS News