Windows Could Be the Reason Your Printer Refuses to Cooperate

If your printer has suddenly started acting up on Windows 11, the explanation may lie in a recent change from Microsoft.

According to AOL, Microsoft has phased out support for older V3 and V4 printer drivers in Windows 11.

The decision was first announced in September 2023, when the drivers were declared deprecated. From January 2026, Microsoft began reviewing new driver submissions and rejecting the older types from Windows Update.

Older drivers being phased out

A printer driver acts as the link between a computer and a printer, translating documents into instructions the printer can understand.

V3 and V4 drivers have been standard for many years but may now be up to a decade old depending on the printer’s age. Microsoft instead wants to focus on newer and more modern driver architecture in Windows 11.

This does not mean printers using these drivers will stop working overnight. They will still be able to print.

Fewer updates going forward

However, the change means Windows 11 and newer systems will no longer automatically deliver updates for these older driver types via Windows Update.

If a manufacturer releases an update for an older driver, it will not be distributed through Microsoft’s update system. Over time, this could create security or compatibility challenges.

According to AOL, many users have responded positively to the change, noting that older printer drivers have known vulnerabilities. Others are concerned about whether manufacturers will adapt quickly enough to the new requirements.

Windows 11 is now Microsoft’s primary operating system, and the phase-out is seen as a step toward a more modern platform — but for some users, it may also mean extra frustration at the printer.

Source: AOL