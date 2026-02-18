Zuckerberg to testify in trial over youth social media use

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is scheduled to testify in a U.S. trial examining the impact of social media on young users. The case forms part of a broader legal effort focused on the responsibilities of technology companies toward children and teenagers.

The proceedings center on how platforms such as Facebook and Instagram are designed and whether sufficient safeguards were implemented.

Court reviewing platform impact

The trial addresses claims that social media platforms may contribute to addictive patterns of use among minors. The court will assess how the company handled internal information related to user behavior and well-being.

Several U.S. states have filed claims raising concerns about platform practices.

Zuckerberg expected under oath

Zuckerberg is expected to testify under oath, requiring accurate and truthful statements.

His testimony may provide insight into internal discussions regarding product development and safety measures.

Part of broader scrutiny of tech companies

The case reflects increasing regulatory and legal attention toward major technology firms. Lawmakers have repeatedly debated the effects of social media on young people.

Proposals for stricter oversight have been introduced in recent years.

Focus on algorithms and design features

A key issue involves how algorithms prioritize and recommend content to younger users.

The court will examine how such systems were evaluated and managed internally.

Potential implications

The outcome could influence how platforms document risk assessments and compliance efforts related to minors.

Zuckerberg’s testimony marks a significant step in the ongoing proceedings.

Source: Reuters