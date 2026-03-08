From gas prices to food supply: The UK’s hidden war vulnerabilities

Rising violence in the Middle East has pushed Britain to review both its military posture and the potential effects on life at home. Recent drone attacks have increased pressure on Western allies operating in the area.

Others are reading now

According to reporting by the Daily Star, the UK is considering sending a Royal Navy warship as the situation escalates. Analysts say the consequences of a wider conflict could reach far beyond the battlefield.

For Britain, the implications extend well beyond military planning.

Warships and security

The Guardian reported on March 3 that the UK plans to send the Royal Navy destroyer HMS Dragon toward Cyprus after a drone attack on RAF Akrotiri. The Type 45 destroyer carries roughly 190 personnel and advanced air-defence systems designed to intercept missiles and drones.

The Ministry of Defence said British bases in Cyprus already have radar defences and F-35 jets stationed there as tensions rise around key military routes in the eastern Mediterranean.

The deployment reflects growing concern about how quickly regional tensions could spread and affect NATO operations.

Also read

Draft debate returns

Against that backdrop, questions about military manpower are resurfacing.

Former MP and ex-British Army officer Dr Mike Martin told Big Issue that a major war would likely require compulsory recruitment. “Obviously if we got into a big war, we’d have conscription straight away.”

He said drones are useful but cannot replace soldiers needed to secure territory and maintain control.

Britain currently has around 73,000 trained Army personnel, according to UK Ministry of Defence figures, far fewer than during the Cold War era. Defence analysts have warned that large-scale conflict would stretch those numbers.

Professor Michael Clarke, a defence analyst and former director of the Royal United Services Institute, has previously said modern armies still depend on large numbers of personnel even in technologically advanced conflicts.

Also read

Pressure on households

Economic ripple effects may appear even sooner than manpower shortages. Even limited disruptions in energy or shipping routes can quickly filter through to ordinary households.

The Daily Star writes that energy markets reacted sharply after attacks disrupted QatarEnergy production, with UK natural gas prices jumping by roughly 40%. Sustained increases could feed directly into household energy bills and raise wider inflation concerns.

Gas prices are closely tied to electricity costs in Britain, meaning shifts in the wholesale market can affect millions of homes within months. Economists warn that prolonged instability in the Gulf region could keep energy markets volatile.

Retail consultant Marty Bauer of Omnisend told the outlet: “When tensions rise in the Middle East, energy prices are usually the first thing to move.”

He explained that higher fuel and energy costs push up the price of transporting goods, running warehouses and manufacturing products, meaning retailers often absorb part of the cost but ultimately pass some of it to shoppers.

Also read

Food and supply chains

Food supply can also tighten during periods of uncertainty. Disruptions to shipping routes or sudden spikes in demand can leave shelves empty long before governments intervene.

According to the British newspaper, supermarkets imposed limits on items such as toilet paper, eggs and bread during the early weeks of the 2020 pandemic as shoppers rushed to stock up.

Historians say Britain took a more organised approach during the Second World War, when the government introduced nationwide rationing under the Ministry of Food to ensure limited supplies were shared across the population.

Under that system, essentials such as meat, butter and sugar were carefully controlled, while households received ration books that limited how much they could buy each week. The goal was not just to manage shortages but to ensure fairness during wartime scarcity.

Experts say a modern conflict would likely look different. Global supply chains are far more complex today, meaning disruptions in shipping lanes or energy markets could influence everything from supermarket prices to manufacturing costs within weeks.

Also read

Sources: Daily Star, The Guardian, Big Issue, UK Ministry of Defence