Keir Starmer and Donald Trump clash over Greenland

Trump threatened to impose tariffs on European nations, including the UK, if they opposed US efforts to gain control of the Danish territory.

Others are reading now

A tense ten-minute phone call between UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump has laid bare growing tensions between the two allies.

The call, which took place while Starmer was at Chequers, focused on Trump’s renewed push to acquire Greenland, an idea previously floated during his first term. Starmer cancelled a domestic cost-of-living speech to prioritise the transatlantic fallout.

Tariff threats spark emergency diplomacy

Tama2u/shutterstock.com

Trump threatened to impose tariffs on European nations, including the UK, if they opposed US efforts to gain control of the Danish territory.

Starmer reportedly told Trump that punishing NATO allies over Greenland was “wrong,” signalling an attempt to hold the diplomatic line without escalating the standoff.

Emergency press conference follows the call

repic / Shutterstock

Just a day later, Starmer held an emergency press conference, making his position clear: “Britain stands with Denmark and our European allies,” he said.

Also read

He warned that tariff threats against NATO partners would undermine transatlantic unity and pledged to pursue dialogue instead of conflict.

Starmer gets tough in Parliament

No. 10 Downing Street / Wiki Commons

By Wednesday, Starmer had taken a firmer stance in the House of Commons. During Prime Minister’s Questions, he declared, “Britain will not yield on our principles and values” in the face of pressure from the US.

His rhetoric marked a notable shift toward confrontation in what had been a cautious diplomatic relationship.

Trump softens tone but remains vague

The White House / Wiki Commons

In a Davos speech later that week, Trump appeared to backtrack slightly. He said that “no force” would be used to acquire Greenland and alluded to a “major deal” discussed with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

However, no concrete details of such an agreement were revealed, leaving questions hanging.

Also read

UK foreign policy under internal pressure

UK Home Office, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Within Westminster, senior figures like Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper are believed to be urging a more assertive stance with Washington. Cooper is reportedly pushing Starmer to distance Britain from what she sees as excessive deference to Trump’s agenda, particularly after the Greenland row.

Starmer condemns Trump’s NATO claims

Pavlo Lys / Shutterstock.com

On Friday, Starmer criticised Trump’s remarks at Davos, where the US president accused European NATO troops of avoiding frontline duties in Afghanistan.

Starmer called the comments “insulting and frankly appalling,” a sentiment echoed by many in Britain’s defence and diplomatic circles.

Trump’s military record under renewed scrutiny

Lucas Parker/shutterstock.com

Trump’s criticism of NATO forces has reopened debate about his own military history. He never served in the US armed forces, citing “bone spurs” during the Vietnam War.

Critics have labelled him a “draft dodger,” including British pop icon Rod Stewart, who launched a stinging attack on Trump’s record.

Also read

Media and political backlash intensifies

Joshua Sukoff / Shutterstock

GB News featured a fiery segment in which commentators branded Starmer “a disgrace” and Trump “stupid and ignorant.” Both leaders are facing growing criticism, Starmer for being “out of his depth,” and Trump for alienating allies at a critical geopolitical moment.

The King’s US visit hangs in the balance

I T S / Shutterstock

The fallout has extended to royal diplomacy. Pressure is mounting on Starmer to cancel King Charles’s planned state visit to the US, amid fears that the trip would signal support for Trump’s Greenland ambitions.

Polls show a split public opinion on whether the visit should proceed.

A strained ‘special relationship’

ACERS_FOTO/Shutterstock

The dispute over Greenland has underscored how fragile the so-called ‘special relationship’ between the UK and US has become.

While Starmer is trying to draw a line without breaking ties, Trump’s unpredictability has made diplomacy increasingly difficult to navigate.

Also read

Popularity woes at home for Starmer

Shutterstock.com

Amid this foreign policy turmoil, Starmer’s domestic approval ratings are sliding. Critics accuse him of mishandling key issues, and with local elections looming in May, his leadership faces real pressure.

The Greenland row has only added to doubts about his global credibility.

What’s next for UK-US relations?

Ton Photographer 4289/shutterstock.com

Despite Trump stepping back from immediate tariff threats, the Greenland controversy has clearly shifted the diplomatic landscape.

With no clear resolution in sight, and the UK now signalling greater independence, the future of UK-US relations looks more uncertain than ever.