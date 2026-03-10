North Korean doctor found working at Moscow clinic

Reports of North Korean doctors working overseas are drawing renewed scrutiny from sanctions experts and researchers. The cases, identified in recent reporting by NK News and cited by other outlets, come as Russia deepens cooperation with Pyongyang while struggling with major staffing gaps in its healthcare system.

Russia’s medical sector has been under strain for years. According to United24Media, officials say the country lacks more than 23,000 doctors and over 63,000 mid-level medical workers. The shortage has forced authorities and private clinics to look for new sources of personnel.

At the same time, political and economic ties between Russia and North Korea, officially the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), have grown significantly in recent years, including cooperation in trade, technology and military affairs.

A rare medical case

Against that backdrop, NK News reported that a traditional medicine clinic in Moscow is promoting the services of a doctor believed to be from North Korea.

The clinic, Jin Yu, also known as “Golden Fish,” features the practitioner, Kim Myong Su, on its website and in promotional videos discussing acupuncture and other diagnostic techniques.

According to the clinic’s description, Kim trained at Pyongyang Medical University and has decades of experience in traditional medicine, including work outside North Korea earlier in his career.

That alone makes the Moscow case unusual. North Korean labor deployments abroad have typically focused on construction, logging and other manual industries rather than specialized professions like medicine.

Sanctions under scrutiny

The presence of North Korean professionals abroad raises legal concerns because of international sanctions.

U.N. Security Council Resolution 2397 requires countries to prevent North Korean citizens from working abroad, a measure designed to cut off income that could support Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs.

Former members of the U.N. sanctions monitoring panel told NK News that employing a North Korean doctor could violate those rules if the practitioner remains a DPRK national.

Medical cooperation between countries is sometimes allowed under separate provisions for scientific exchanges, but experts say those exemptions generally do not apply to private clinics employing North Korean staff.

Pattern beyond Russia

An NK News investigation also identified a similar case in Central Asia that suggests a broader pattern.

The outlet reported that a clinic in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, founded by a man originally from North Korea, offers treatments associated with Korean traditional medicine and appears to employ several practitioners believed to be from the country.

Online reviews and social media images indicate that some staff communicate primarily in Korean, while posters displayed in the clinic are written in the northern dialect used in North Korea.

Researchers say such examples may indicate Pyongyang is gradually expanding the types of overseas jobs its citizens perform.

If that trend continues, analysts warn, enforcing sanctions aimed at limiting North Korea’s overseas earnings could become increasingly difficult.

Sources: NK News, United24Media