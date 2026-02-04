Black Pearl Strawberries ignite viral food craze

Are Black Pearl Strawberries worth the hype?

A striking new fruit has taken over social media feeds. Dark, glossy and unfamiliar, the strawberries stand out instantly.

Known as Black Pearl strawberries, the fruit is a deep purple-red shade, so dark it often appears almost black.

The variety has been nicknamed “the Hermes of strawberries” because of its price, which can reach about $45 per pound, or as much as $6 per individual fruit.

Growers say the strawberries are noticeably sweeter than most conventional varieties. Their cost, however, is driven as much by rarity as by flavour.

Farmers in regions such as Hangzhou and Qingdao report that Black Pearl strawberries are harder to cultivate and produce significantly lower yields than standard strawberries.

China is no stranger to high-end strawberries. Japanese varieties like White Jewel and Bijin-Hime, also known as ‘Beautiful Princess’, previously drew international attention for their size, colour and price. Black Pearl is now China’s answer to that premium market.

Viral demand, cautious farmers

Interest in Black Pearl strawberries surged after images and videos spread across Chinese social media platforms. Demand rose sharply, with consumers willing to pay luxury prices just to sample the fruit.

Despite the attention, many strawberry growers remain hesitant. Some say the challenges of growing Black Pearl strawberries may outweigh the financial rewards, especially given the lower harvest volumes and higher risk involved.

According to Li Bingbing, a professor at the College of Horticulture at China Agricultural University, the fruit’s dark colour comes from its high anthocyanin content.

Anthocyanins are natural pigments and antioxidants commonly found in purple and black produce such as blueberries and purple cabbage.

Sources: China Agricultural University, WeChat, Setnews