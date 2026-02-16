Ex-ESPN host says she felt ‘ill’ sitting near JD Vance at Winter Olympics

Ex-ESPN star reveals why she felt ‘ill’ sitting next to JD Vance at Winter Olympics.

A former ESPN personality has described feeling deeply unsettled after unexpectedly finding herself seated near U.S. Vice President JD Vance at the Winter Olympics.

Sarah Spain, now host of the podcast Good Game With Sarah Spain, said the encounter left her shaken and frustrated during a women’s hockey match.

Surprise encounter

The moment followed the opening ceremony at San Siro earlier this month, where Vance and his wife, Usha, were shown on camera waving American flags. CNN commentators noted that the vice president was met with a mixed reaction from the crowd.

“There is the vice-president JD Vance and his wife Usha – oops, those are not … uh … those are a lot of boos for him. Whistling, jeering, some applause,” one commentator said.

Spain later revealed she was seated about 20 meters from Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio when they stayed to watch Team USA play.

‘I literally feel ill’

On her podcast, Spain described how security personnel suddenly filled the area. “Twelve minutes into the first period, that area suddenly is awash with large men in suits with earpieces. And here comes JD Vance carrying a child and a bunch of security, and eventually Marco Rubio,” she said.

She went on to describe her reaction in stark terms: “When I see JD Vance’s eyeliner face, I literally feel ill, like a basilisk had looked you in the eye and death was awaiting you on the other side.”

“I said, ‘I feel like I just looked at a demon,’ like the devil, and I don’t even believe in that,” Spain added. “And I don’t even believe in that, but my body felt like when you’ve been spooked, and you have a little tingle that feels like, ‘ooh, something’s not right.’ That’s what my body felt like. And I was in no way prepared to see him.”

Security frustration

Spain also said Secret Service agents blocked part of her view during the game, which ended in a 5-0 win for the United States.

“It made me so angry,” she said. “Not just because his f****** Secret Service were blocking half the ice.. like, we’re trying to watch a hockey game. You ruined it.”

Vance led the U.S. delegation at the opening ceremony and later addressed Team USA athletes, saying: “I hope you just soak it all in. I hope you win as many medals as possible, but most of all, I just hope you enjoy the experience. The whole country — Democrat, Republican, Independent — we’re all rooting for you, and we’re cheering for you, and we know you’re going to make us proud.”

There has been no public response from Vance’s office regarding Spain’s comments.

Sources: Good Game With Sarah Spain podcast, CNN broadcast