Japan PM comments on Barron Trump in front of the president

Barron Trump becomes talking point during state visit.

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Japan’s prime minister drew attention during a White House visit after making a personal remark about Donald Trump’s son, Barron.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi visited Washington for her first official trip since taking office in October 2025.

During the visit, she attended a dinner hosted by President Donald Trump.

The meeting included discussions on political and economic ties between the two countries.

Takaichi also took a moment to acknowledge Barron Trump’s birthday, which falls on March 20.

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Through a translator, she addressed the president directly. “Tomorrow is the birthday of your son, Mr. Barron Trump, and I know he has grown up so much into a very tall, good-looking gentleman.”

Personal comment

She continued by linking Barron’s appearance to his parents.

“As I see you, Donald, it is very clear where he got it from, of course, from his parents. There’s no doubt about it.”

Trump appeared to welcome the remark, smiling and thanking her during the exchange.

Barron Trump’s height has often been a topic of public attention. He is known for towering over other members of his family.

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Trump previously commented on it, crediting his wife’s family. “That’s how he got so tall; he only ate her food. I said you’re gonna be a basketball player. He said, well, ‘I like soccer, Dad,’ actually,” Trump said in 2024, referring to Melania Trump’s late mother.

Reports also noted an earlier moment where Trump appeared to gesture about Barron’s height during the meeting.

Sources: White House, Newsner