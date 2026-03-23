Trouble at 30,000 Feet: Russian Aircraft Failures Raise Alarm

Russia’s civil aviation sector is showing signs of deepening stress as sanctions continue to limit access to parts and maintenance for foreign-built aircraft. Recent in-flight malfunctions are drawing attention, but industry data suggests these incidents are part of a broader and worsening structural problem.

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According to The Moscow Times, restrictions imposed after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine have made it increasingly difficult for airlines to properly service Boeing and Airbus aircraft. Kommersant reported that fewer than 60 of the country’s 93 wide-body jets remain operational, with many grounded due to spare parts shortages or extended repairs.

The outlet also noted that earlier projections from Russia’s Transport Ministry underestimated the pace of decline, with fleet numbers already approaching levels expected by 2030. Reuters previously reported that domestic aircraft production has failed to meet targets, with only a fraction of planned deliveries completed.

Mounting incidents

Against this backdrop, multiple technical failures have been recorded within a short period. According to United24Media, five passenger aircraft experienced engine-related issues over the course of one week.

Engine-related faults accounted for several of the cases. A Rossiya Sukhoi Superjet 100 returned to Moscow on March 16 after abnormal vibration was detected. The Moscow Times reported that another Rossiya Boeing 738 triggered an oil system warning during a flight from Sochi to Novosibirsk.

An Aeroflot Airbus A330 was also forced to turn back mid-journey on March 15 due to a malfunction involving its second engine, according to United24Media.

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Separate from engine issues, additional malfunctions were reported during landing. United24Media said Airbus A320-family aircraft operated by Ural Airlines and S7 Airlines experienced thrust reverser failures in Khabarovsk and Irkutsk within days of each other.

Oversight concerns

Regulatory findings point to deeper safety risks. Vladimir Kovalsky, head of Gosaviandzor, described the situation as a “systemic problem,” noting that hundreds of aircraft were barred from operation between 2023 and 2025 due to violations.

According to The Moscow Times, inspectors identified falsified maintenance records and repairs conducted by uncertified providers, alongside what officials described as a “lowering of the threshold for acceptable violations.”

Aviation journalist Andrey Menshenin warned that “such methods distance aircraft from international standards,” while expert Vadim Lukashevich added: “One can only hope that this ‘great step forward’ will happen without human casualties.”

Sources: United24Media, The Moscow Times, Kommersant, Reuters