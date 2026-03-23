Google is using AI to rewrite news headlines, and getting it wrong

Google is testing AI-generated headlines in search results, but early examples show altered meaning and factual errors — raising concerns about accuracy and editorial control.

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Google is testing a new use of artificial intelligence that could reshape how news is presented to millions of users — but early results are already raising concerns.

The company has begun experimenting with rewriting headlines directly in search results, meaning users may see a different version than the one published by the original outlet. The feature builds on earlier tests in Google’s Discover feed, but its expansion into core search puts it at the center of how news is consumed.

For publishers, that shift cuts directly into editorial control.

Headlines rewritten by AI

In multiple observed cases, headlines shown on Google differ from those written by journalists.

According to News.ro, the system does not simply shorten or reformat titles. Instead, it generates entirely new versions, replacing the original framing chosen by the publication.

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That matters because headlines are not neutral. They shape how a story is understood, what is emphasized, and how readers interpret the content before clicking.

When that layer is altered, the meaning can shift.

Meaning changes — and mistakes follow

Initial reactions from journalists have been critical.

Some AI-generated headlines have reportedly changed the meaning of the original articles. In other cases, they have introduced inaccuracies that were not present in the reporting itself.

Similar issues were already identified in Google’s Discover feed earlier this year, where AI-generated content occasionally included misleading or false information.

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Those earlier problems are now informing skepticism as the same approach moves into search results.

A different role for Google

Google says the goal is to improve relevance.

By rewriting headlines, the company aims to better match search intent and increase engagement by presenting results in a way that aligns more closely with what users are looking for.

From a technical standpoint, this reflects a broader shift in how search works — prioritizing interpretation over exact wording.

But it also moves Google further away from being a neutral distributor of links and closer to an active editor of how information is presented.

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Control, accuracy and trust

The test highlights a growing tension between platforms and publishers.

If headlines can be rewritten by AI, the version of a story seen by readers may no longer reflect the publisher’s intent. Even small changes in wording can alter tone, emphasis, or factual clarity.

For news organizations, that introduces a new layer of uncertainty: accuracy is no longer just about what is published, but also how it is reshaped by the platforms that distribute it.

As AI becomes more embedded in search and discovery, that tension is likely to intensify.

Sources: Digi24, News.ro