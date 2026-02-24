“They lost their sense of reality”: Russia claims UK and France plans secret nuclear bomb for Ukraine

War rhetoric is escalating again as Moscow pushes fresh claims about what Western countries may do next.

This time, Russia’s foreign intelligence service is pointing the finger at Britain and France, warning of consequences it says could reach far beyond Ukraine.

Nuclear claim from SVR

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) accused Britain of “preparing” to arm Ukraine with a nuclear bomb, saying London and Paris are “actively working” to provide Kyiv with nuclear weapons.

In its statement, the SVR claimed “British and French elites are not prepared to accept defeat,” and said Germany had “wisely declined to participate in this dangerous adventure.”

The SVR said Britain and France believe Ukraine needs to be equipped with “wunderwaffe,” a term it described as a “miracle weapon” concept used in Nazi-era propaganda.

Weapons and treaty warnings

The SVR alleged the plan involves covertly transferring European equipment and technologies to Ukraine, and said French TN75 warheads used on the M51.1 submarine-launched ballistic missile were being considered.

It branded the alleged effort a “flagrant violation of international law,” citing the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and warning it could damage the global non-proliferation system.

The SVR also claimed Western states would try to make any Ukrainian nuclear capability look like it was developed domestically.

“Everything secret”

The Russian agency ended by warning: “Such extremely dangerous plans by London and Paris demonstrate their loss of a sense of reality.”

It added: “Especially since everything secret will inevitably come to light.”

It also claimed there are “many sensible people” in British and French circles who understand the danger posed by what it called reckless leadership decisions.

Sources: Daily Mirror; Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR)