Another country ready to join the “coalition of willing” as part of peace in Ukraine

It is unclear, if the country is ready to put boots on the ground, though.

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After more than four years of war, there is still one unanswered question that looms over the war in Ukraine:

When will it end?

Despite several diplomatic pushes to reach a peace deal, or at least a ceasefire, there is still nothing concrete on the table.

Various reports contradict each other on who is to blame for that lack of progress, with the US, which is trying to broker the deal, sometimes blaming Ukraine for not being willing to compromise.

Ukraine blames Russia for stalling and not actually wanting a deal, while Russia says the root causes of the war have still not been addressed.

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But when peace eventually comes to Ukraine, the “coalition of the willing” stands ready to ensure that the peace is actually honored by both sides.

The coalition consists of more than 30 countries, including Ukraine, and now another country says it is ready to join.

Growing involvement

According to the Moldovan outlet Newsmaker, Moldovan President Maia Sandu announced on March 23, after a National Security Council meeting, that Moldova is ready to join the “coalition of the willing.”

Responding to remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron, Sandu clarified that Moldova has not yet formally joined but has expressed interest.

“Moldova has expressed its readiness to participate in this ‘coalition of the willing.’ I would like to remind you that we are already providing support to Ukraine, training sappers. And this is exactly what we can do and what we have proposed if members of the ‘coalition of the willing’ decide to allow our country to join,” Sandu said, according to the outlet.

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Constitutional stance

Sandu stressed that such participation aligns with Moldova’s legal framework and does not breach constitutional limits.

She noted that Moldova’s application is still being assessed by coalition members, which include European Union states and candidate countries.

The “coalition of the willing”

In late November 2024, France and the UK introduced the idea of an international coalition of nations willing to ensure that peace in Ukraine will be maintained when a deal is eventually reached.

The coalition was officially announced in the spring of 2025, and since then a number of countries have joined, bringing the current total to 34 countries plus Ukraine (Moldova not included).

Russia has repeatedly dismissed the idea of a foreign peacekeeping force in Ukraine as part of a peace agreement.

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Sources: Newsmaker, Militarnyi