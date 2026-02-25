Cash-strapped Putin bags $589m as leaked papers expose secret Iran arms deal

Russia’s arms industry has become an increasingly vital source of revenue for Moscow as Western sanctions continue to squeeze its economy.

With traditional markets constrained, the Kremlin has been seeking new buyers willing to deepen military ties.

Recent reports suggest that strategy may be paying off.

Leaked documents point to a significant new agreement with Tehran, underlining how defense exports remain a pillar of Russia’s foreign policy and economic survival.

Major missile deal

According to documents cited by the Militarnyi portal, Iran signed a $589 million contract in December 2025 for the purchase of Russian-made Verba portable air defense systems.

The reported agreement covers 500 launchers and approximately 2,500 9M336 missiles. Deliveries are to be carried out in three stages, beginning in 2027 and concluding in 2029.

The contract was concluded between Russia’s state-owned arms exporter Rosoboronexport and the Moscow office of Iran’s Ministry of Defense and Logistics of the Armed Forces. Militarnyi reported that Tehran formally requested the systems in July 2025.

Iran already operates Russian S-300PMU2 long-range air defense systems as well as Tor launchers, according to the same source.

Verba capabilities

The Verba, officially designated 9K333, is a fourth-generation man-portable air defense system that entered Russian service in 2014.

It is designed to engage aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles and low-altitude drones.

The missile’s guidance system uses three photodetectors operating across ultraviolet, near-infrared and mid-infrared wavelengths.

Official Russian specifications place its maximum range at about 5 kilometers.

Its developers say the system is resistant to electronic interference, though much of its technical data remains classified.

Signs of wider ties

Other reports in recent months have suggested additional Russian military equipment may be heading to Iran.

Online footage has circulated that allegedly shows Mi-28NE attack helicopters over Tehran, aircraft Iran reportedly ordered in 2023.

However, the location of the video has not been independently verified, and similar helicopters are also operated by Iraq and Algeria.

In November, there were also reports that Iran had obtained Russian-made Spartak armored vehicles.

Together, these developments point to expanding military cooperation between Moscow and Tehran, although some of the information comes from open sources and requires further verification.

Sources: Militarnyi, WP.