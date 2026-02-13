Former US Secretary of State warns: “Putin has four countries on his list”

Questions continue to swirl about how far Vladimir Putin’s ambitions extend.

As the war drags on, speculation has intensified in Western capitals over whether Moscow’s goals reach beyond Ukraine’s borders.

Now, a former top US official has named the countries he believes could be next.

Four countries named

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has named four countries he believes are in Vladimir Putin’s sights.

Pompeo made the remarks in Milan during an event organised by the Institute for International Policy Studies (ISPI) to promote his autobiography, No Step Back, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

He said the Russian president is focusing on the Republic of Moldova, Lithuania, Estonia and Georgia.

“I think Putin doesn’t feel enough pressure, doesn’t think the cost of a war in Ukraine is that high, and thinks everything is working in his favor. He thinks he can finish what he set out to do once the US and Europe are exhausted. We’re also talking about Estonia, Lithuania, Moldova, because that’s where Putin is looking, but also Georgia—he has big ambitions. After spending about ten hours with him, I understood that in his vision, these territories are an integral part of Russia,” Pompeo said.

Call for pressure

Pompeo argued that Western governments must increase the cost of the war for Moscow.

He said “the United States, along with Europe, must become more assertive in imposing the costs of this war on Russia, for example in the energy sector.”

According to Pompeo, only significantly higher costs could alter the Kremlin’s calculations.

He added that Putin is not facing the same hardships as civilians in Ukraine and suggested that stronger measures may be required to influence Russia’s leadership.

No sign of retreat

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov signalled that Moscow remains committed to its objectives in Ukraine.

He said Russia “will complete the process of returning historically Russian lands to their homeland,” referring to Crimea, Donbas and what the Kremlin calls “Novorossiya,” a term used for parts of southern Ukraine, including Odessa.

Pompeo’s comments reflect ongoing concerns among Western officials that the conflict in Ukraine could have broader regional implications if left unresolved.

Sources: ANSA, O2.